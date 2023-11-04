According to our computer projection model, the Missouri State Bears will beat the Illinois State Redbirds when the two teams come together at Robert W. Plaster Stadium on Saturday, November 4, which begins at 3:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Missouri State vs. Illinois State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Missouri State (-4.1) 56.5 Missouri State 30, Illinois State 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Bears have won once against the spread this year.

The Bears have seen three of its six games hit the over.

Illinois State Betting Info (2022)

The Redbirds won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of four of Redbirds games last year hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Redbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri State 30.1 30.8 32.3 25.3 28.8 34 Illinois State 32.5 20.1 35 17.6 28.3 24.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.