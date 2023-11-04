When the Georgia Bulldogs match up with the Missouri Tigers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Bulldogs will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Missouri vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Missouri (+15.5) Toss Up (56.5) Georgia 31, Missouri 26

Missouri Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 16.0% chance to win.

The Tigers have gone 5-2-0 ATS this year.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Tigers' seven games with a set total.

Missouri games this season have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 3.1 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.2% in this game.

The Bulldogs have two wins against the spread this season.

Georgia has not covered the spread (0-5) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs have played eight games this season and five of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 56.5 points, 4.5 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.

Tigers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 40.5 14.8 43.4 11.6 32 20 Missouri 33.9 23.3 32.2 23.4 38 21

