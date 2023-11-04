Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Missouri
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Week 10 college football lineup has several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Missouri Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs that should be of interest to fans in Missouri.
College Football Games to Watch in Missouri on TV This Week
Robert Morris Colonials at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Houck Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Illinois State Redbirds at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Robert W. Plaster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Eastern Illinois Panthers at Lindenwood Lions
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Hunter Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14 Missouri Tigers at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-15.5)
