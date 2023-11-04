The Lindenwood Lions (3-5) square off against a fellow OVC opponent when they visit the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Hunter Stadium.

Lindenwood is putting up 367.1 yards per game on offense (55th in the FCS), and rank 100th defensively, yielding 405.3 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Eastern Illinois is posting 23.3 points per game (73rd-ranked). It ranks 33rd in the FCS on defense (22 points allowed per game).

Lindenwood vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Saint Charles, Missouri

Saint Charles, Missouri Venue: Hunter Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Lindenwood vs. Eastern Illinois Key Statistics

Lindenwood Eastern Illinois 367.1 (55th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (47th) 405.3 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.3 (79th) 158.8 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.6 (100th) 208.4 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.4 (14th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has 1,086 pass yards for Lindenwood, completing 54.8% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 148 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Robert Giaimo has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 440 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

This season, Justin Williams has carried the ball 50 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's 584 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has collected 29 catches and eight touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has put up a 272-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on nine targets.

Chase Lanckriet has been the target of 13 passes and hauled in 14 grabs for 223 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Eastern Illinois Stats Leaders

Pierce Holley has compiled 2,131 yards on 62.8% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

MJ Flowers Jr. has run the ball 84 times for 437 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 27 catches for 145 yards.

Kevin Daniels has collected 297 yards (on 77 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Eli Mirza has hauled in 452 receiving yards on 38 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Justin Bowick has 24 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 391 yards (48.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

DeAirious Smith's 22 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 369 yards and one touchdown.

