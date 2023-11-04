When the Eastern Illinois Panthers match up with the Lindenwood Lions at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Panthers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Lindenwood vs. Eastern Illinois Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Illinois (-14) 49.4 Eastern Illinois 32, Lindenwood 18

Lindenwood Betting Info (2022)

The Lions went 5-2-0 ATS last season.

Lions games went over the point total five out of seven times last season.

Eastern Illinois Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Panthers and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.

Lions vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lindenwood 25.9 32.6 36.7 20.3 19.4 40 Eastern Illinois 23.3 22 24.3 23.3 22.3 20.8

