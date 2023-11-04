Big 12 rivals square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) host the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 53.5 in this matchup.

From an offensive standpoint, Iowa State ranks 92nd in the FBS with 23.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 28th in points allowed (326.4 points allowed per contest). Kansas' defense ranks 88th in the FBS with 28.1 points allowed per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by generating 35.8 points per game.

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Ames, Iowa

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa State vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -2.5 -115 -105 53.5 -110 -110 -140 +115

Kansas Recent Performance

The Jayhawks are playing poorly right now both offensively and defensively -- accumulating 477.7 yards per game in their past three games (-4-worst in college football), and allowing 455 per game (22nd-worst).

In their past three games, the Jayhawks are scoring 40.3 points per game (14th-best in college football), and allowing 31.3 (-61-worst).

Kansas is 95th in the country in passing yards during its past three games (239.7 per game), and -17-worst in passing yards allowed (225.3).

The Jayhawks are 18th-best in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (238), and -111-worst in rushing yards given up (229.7).

Over their last three games, the Jayhawks have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

Kansas' past three contests have all gone over the total.

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Kansas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Out of Kansas' eight games with a set total, five have hit the over (62.5%).

Kansas has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

Kansas is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has compiled 1,131 yards on 60.6% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 155 yards with one score.

Devin Neal is his team's leading rusher with 115 carries for 771 yards, or 96.4 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well. Neal has also chipped in with 19 catches for 196 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 488 yards (on 80 attempts) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in 403 receiving yards on 28 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Mason Fairchild has put together a 317-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 32 targets.

Quentin Skinner's 26 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin Booker has racked up six sacks to lead the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 37 tackles.

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas' top tackler, has 58 tackles, four TFL, and one interception this year.

Kwinton Lassiter leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 10 tackles and two passes defended.

