Kansas vs. Iowa State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) face off against the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Kansas matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Kansas vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa State Moneyline
|Kansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa State (-2.5)
|54.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Iowa State (-2.5)
|53.5
|-142
|+118
Kansas vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
- Kansas has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Iowa State has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.
Kansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
