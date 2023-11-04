The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) take on a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State ranks 92nd in scoring offense (23.9 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this year. Kansas' defense ranks 89th in the FBS with 28.1 points surrendered per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by compiling 35.8 points per contest.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Kansas vs. Iowa State Key Statistics

Kansas Iowa State 443.1 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 337.8 (108th) 401.6 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326.4 (22nd) 213.6 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.9 (104th) 229.5 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.9 (85th) 10 (45th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (14th) 12 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has compiled 1,131 yards (141.4 yards per game) while completing 60.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 155 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 115 times for 771 yards (96.4 per game) with seven touchdowns. He's also caught 19 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has piled up 80 carries and totaled 488 yards with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold paces his squad with 403 receiving yards on 28 receptions with one touchdown.

Mason Fairchild has put together a 317-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 21 passes on 32 targets.

Quentin Skinner's 26 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has recorded 1,702 yards (212.8 ypg) on 142-of-236 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Eli Sanders has 353 rushing yards on 73 carries with two touchdowns.

Cartevious Norton has racked up 276 yards on 71 carries, scoring two times.

Jayden Higgins' team-high 512 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 47 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has put together a 384-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 42 passes on 61 targets.

Benjamin Brahmer has been the target of 31 passes and compiled 17 receptions for 236 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or Kansas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.