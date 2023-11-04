The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (7-1) and the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 opponents.

On the offensive side of the ball, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by compiling 454.1 yards per game. The defense ranks 27th (328 yards allowed per game). Kansas State's offense has been excelling, compiling 464.6 total yards per game (14th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 45th by giving up 343.8 total yards per game.

Kansas State vs. Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Kansas State vs. Texas Key Statistics

Kansas State Texas 464.6 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.1 (26th) 343.8 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328 (24th) 226 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180 (36th) 238.6 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.1 (34th) 7 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 10 (80th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (35th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has racked up 1,628 yards (203.5 per game) while completing 63.7% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 313 yards with six touchdowns.

DJ Giddens' team-high 722 rushing yards have come on 116 carries, with seven touchdowns. He also leads the team with 240 receiving yards (30 per game) on 21 catches with one touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has run for 466 yards across 88 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 437 receiving yards on 39 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Ben Sinnott has put together a 364-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 43 targets.

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has compiled 1,915 yards (239.4 ypg) on 151-of-213 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 922 rushing yards on 143 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also added 22 catches for 212 yards (26.5 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

CJ Baxter has piled up 240 yards on 60 carries, scoring two times.

Xavier Worthy's team-high 572 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 63 targets) with four touchdowns.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 29 passes for 427 yards (53.4 yards per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has a total of 357 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring one touchdown.

