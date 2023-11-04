Our projection model predicts the Texas Longhorns will beat the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, November 4 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Kansas State vs. Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (+4) Over (49.5) Texas 27, Kansas State 26

Week 10 Big 12 Predictions

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 37.7% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

In the Wildcats' eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Kansas State games this season is 5.1 more points than the point total of 49.5 for this outing.

Texas Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Longhorns have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

The Longhorns are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 4 points or more so far this season, the Texas has gone 3-4 against the spread.

Texas has had two games (out of eight) hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 49.5, 5.6 points fewer than the average total in Texas games thus far this season.

Wildcats vs. Longhorns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas 34.5 16 35.8 10 34.3 18 Kansas State 37.4 15.9 42.6 9.4 28.7 26.7

