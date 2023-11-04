Justin Faulk will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Montreal Canadiens meet on Saturday at Enterprise Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Faulk in that upcoming Blues-Canadiens matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Justin Faulk vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and BSMW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk has averaged 23:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Faulk has yet to score a goal through nine games this year.

In two of nine games this season, Faulk has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

In two of nine contests this year, Faulk has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Faulk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 2 Points 2 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

