In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jordan Kyrou to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Kyrou scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 3.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

