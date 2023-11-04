The St. Louis Blues, Jakub Vrana among them, face the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Vrana are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jakub Vrana vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vrana Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Vrana has averaged 9:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Vrana has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Vrana has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Vrana has an assist in three of seven games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Vrana hits the over on his points over/under is 45.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Vrana having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Vrana Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 7 Games 1 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.