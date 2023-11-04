The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake Neighbours score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jake Neighbours score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Neighbours stats and insights

  • In two of nine games this season, Neighbours has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Neighbours has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

