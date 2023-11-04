Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 51.5 points.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Pittsburgh matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-21.5)
|51.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-21.5)
|50.5
|-1800
|+920
Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Florida State has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 21.5-point favorites.
- Pittsburgh has covered once in three games with a spread this year.
Florida State & Pittsburgh 2023 Futures Odds
|Florida State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
