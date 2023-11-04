The St. Louis Blues' (4-4-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Saturday, November 4 game against the Montreal Canadiens (5-3-2) at Enterprise Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Christian Dvorak C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back David Savard D Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

St. Louis ranks 30th in the league with 18 goals scored (two per game).

Its -6 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 29 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Montreal concedes 3.1 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 17th in the NHL.

They have the 19th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-115) Canadiens (-105) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.