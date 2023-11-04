Searching for an up-to-date view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. SMU

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win AAC: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: W 69-10 vs Tulsa

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find SMU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Memphis

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

6-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win AAC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th

99th Last Game: W 45-42 vs North Texas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Memphis jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: South Florida

South Florida Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Tulane

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win AAC: +150

+150 Overall Rank: 43rd

43rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th

98th Last Game: W 30-28 vs Rice

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulane jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ East Carolina

@ East Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

4. UTSA

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 8-4

5-3 | 8-4 Odds to Win AAC: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 79th

79th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 41-27 vs East Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UTSA jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: W 38-16 vs Charlotte

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida Atlantic jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Navy

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win AAC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 80th

80th Last Game: L 17-6 vs Air Force

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Navy jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Temple

@ Temple Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Rice

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 30-28 vs Tulane

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rice jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: SMU

SMU Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. UAB

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win AAC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st

51st Last Game: L 45-21 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. South Florida

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

4-4 | 5-6 Odds to Win AAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: W 24-21 vs UConn

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Memphis

@ Memphis Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. North Texas

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win AAC: +6600

+6600 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: L 45-42 vs Memphis

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find North Texas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Charlotte

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th

85th Last Game: L 38-16 vs Florida Atlantic

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charlotte jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. East Carolina

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 41-27 vs UTSA

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find East Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Tulane

Tulane Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel:

13. Tulsa

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win AAC: +12500

+12500 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 69-10 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tulsa jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Temple

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win AAC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: L 55-0 vs SMU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Temple jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Navy

Navy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.