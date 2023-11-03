The Golden State Warriors (4-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

BSOK and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 116 - Thunder 104

Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 5.5)

Warriors (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-12.4)

Warriors (-12.4) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 220.0

Both the Warriors and the Thunder have covered the spread 60% of the time this year, resulting in a 3-2-0 ATS record for the Warriors and a 3-2-0 mark for the Thunder.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Golden State does it less often (20% of the time) than Oklahoma City (40%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Thunder are 2-1, while the Warriors are 2-1 as moneyline favorites.

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder are 15th in the league in points scored (111.4 per game) and 16th in points allowed (111.8).

Oklahoma City is the fifth-worst squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.4) and 23rd in rebounds allowed (47.4).

This season the Thunder are ranked 21st in the NBA in assists at 23.6 per game.

Oklahoma City is 16th in the league in turnovers per game (14.2) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.8).

The Thunder are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

