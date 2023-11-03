How to Watch the Thunder vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (4-1) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) on November 3, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Warriors
Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Thunder Injury Report
|Warriors vs Thunder Prediction
|Warriors vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Warriors vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder's 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.9 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.5% from the field.
- The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 30th.
- The Thunder put up 7.4 more points per game (111.4) than the Warriors give up (104).
- When it scores more than 104 points, Oklahoma City is 3-1.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder scored 120.8 points per game at home last season, and 114.1 on the road.
- The Thunder allowed 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.1 away.
- The Thunder drained more 3-pointers at home (12.4 per game) than on the road (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (34.3%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Out
|Knee
|Kenrich Williams
|Out
|Back
