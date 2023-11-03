The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Golden State Warriors (4-1) on Friday, November 3 at Paycom Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Thunder enter this game after a 110-106 loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday. In the Thunder's loss, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding five rebounds and eight assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Questionable Back

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Dario Saric: Questionable (Hip), Klay Thompson: Questionable (Knee), Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA

BSOK and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.