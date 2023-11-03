Thunder vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors (4-1) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-2) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Paycom Center as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and NBCS-BA. The point total is 228.5 in the matchup.
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-5.5
|228.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 228.5 combined points once this season.
- The average over/under for Oklahoma City's outings this season is 223.2, 5.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Oklahoma City has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Thunder have been victorious in two of the three contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.
- Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Thunder vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Thunder Injury Report
|Warriors vs Thunder Prediction
|Warriors vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
Thunder vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|2
|40%
|112.8
|224.2
|104
|215.8
|229.1
|Thunder
|1
|20%
|111.4
|224.2
|111.8
|215.8
|226.9
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder put up an average of 111.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 104 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 104 points.
Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|3-2
|0-0
|2-3
|Warriors
|3-2
|1-1
|1-4
Thunder vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Thunder
|Warriors
|111.4
|112.8
|15
|14
|3-1
|2-0
|3-1
|2-0
|111.8
|104
|16
|5
|3-1
|2-2
|3-1
|3-1
