The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) clash with the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and NBCS-BA.

Thunder vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, NBCS-BA

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He also sank 51.0% of his shots from the floor.

Josh Giddey collected 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Williams averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Luguentz Dort recorded 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Isaiah Joe averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry collected 29.4 points, 6.3 assists and 6.1 boards last season.

Klay Thompson posted 21.9 points last season, plus 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 boards and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney recorded 7.0 points, 2.5 assists and 9.3 rebounds.

Jonathan Kuminga averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field.

Thunder vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Warriors 117.5 Points Avg. 118.9 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 46.5% Field Goal % 47.9% 35.6% Three Point % 38.5%

