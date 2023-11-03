When the St. Louis Blues take on the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nick Leddy light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Nick Leddy score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Leddy stats and insights

Leddy has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Devils yet this season.

Leddy has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

