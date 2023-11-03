Josh Giddey plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 110-106 loss versus the Pelicans, Giddey tallied 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

In this article we will look at Giddey's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-122)

Over 16.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-108)

Over 7.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-143)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last season made the Warriors the 21st-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 43.3 boards per game.

The Warriors gave up 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the league).

The Warriors conceded 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league in that category.

Josh Giddey vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 28 15 6 5 1 0 0 3/7/2023 38 17 11 17 1 0 0 2/6/2023 29 15 7 8 0 1 1 1/30/2023 29 21 8 6 1 0 3

