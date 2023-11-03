Jalen Williams plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Williams put up 18 points and eight rebounds in a 110-106 loss versus the Pelicans.

We're going to examine Williams' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-111)

Over 19.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-154)

Over 4.5 (-154) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+116)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were ranked 21st in the league defensively last year, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Warriors conceded 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, 15th in the league in that category.

The Warriors gave up 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the NBA).

The Warriors gave up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game last season, 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Williams vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 33 19 4 2 2 0 1 2/6/2023 25 8 5 1 0 1 3 1/30/2023 31 19 4 2 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.