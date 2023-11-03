Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) hit the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The point total is set at 223.5 for the matchup.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-5.5
|223.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents went over 223.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games last season.
- Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 6.7 more than the over/under for this game.
- Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.
- Milwaukee won 81.8% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (54-12).
- The Bucks went 35-6 when they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (85.4%).
- The Bucks have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 223.5 points just once this season.
- The average total for New York's games this season is 205 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- New York has covered the spread twice in five opportunities this year.
- The Knicks have were defeated in both of the match ups they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
|Bucks vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Bucks vs Knicks
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks did a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) last season than they did in road games (21-20-0).
- The Bucks exceeded the total in 25 of 41 home games (61%) last year, compared to 18 of 41 road games (43.9%).
- Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up were only 3.8 more than the Knicks conceded (113.1).
- When Milwaukee put up more than 113.1 points, it was 33-15 versus the spread and 42-6 overall.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks' 103 points per game are 19 fewer points than the 122 the Bucks allow to opponents.
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bucks
|Knicks
|116.9
|116
|8
|11
|33-15
|27-20
|42-6
|30-17
|113.3
|113.1
|14
|12
|34-17
|37-14
|44-7
|38-13
