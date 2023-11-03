Will Brandon Saad Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 3?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the St. Louis Blues and the New Jersey Devils on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brandon Saad a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Saad stats and insights
- Saad has scored in one of eight games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Saad has zero points on the power play.
- Saad's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.0 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Blues vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
