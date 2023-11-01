UMKC (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Upcoming UMKC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Western Illinois H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Alabama A&M H 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Kansas Christian H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Missouri A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Oral Roberts A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 St. Thomas H 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Portland State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Weber State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 North Dakota State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 North Dakota A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Omaha H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 South Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Dakota A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Denver A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 St. Thomas A 1:00 PM

UMKC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western Illinois Leathernecks
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Swinney Recreation Center

Top UMKC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nariyah Simmons 9 12.6 3.8 1.3 1.3 0.1 40.0% (36-90) 32.5% (13-40)
Dom Phillips 9 8.7 4.3 1.2 0.6 0.6 38.6% (32-83) 21.4% (9-42)
Emani Bennett 9 8.2 3.6 1.0 0.3 0.0 48.3% (29-60) 25.0% (3-12)
Alayna Contreras 8 9.1 1.5 2.7 0.7 0.1 36.8% (25-68) 36.4% (8-22)
Lisa Thomas 9 6.9 2.1 2.9 1.1 0.4 44.4% (20-45) 0.0% (0-1)

