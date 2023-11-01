Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the UMKC Kangaroos! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, hat, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UMKC Kangaroos jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UMKC team leaders

Want to buy Nariyah Simmons' jersey? Or another UMKC player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Nariyah Simmons 7 12.6 4.3 0.7 1.1 0.1 Dom Phillips 7 8.9 4.1 1.0 0.3 0.6 Alayna Contreras 6 10.0 1.8 2.7 0.7 0.2 Emani Bennett 7 7.6 3.1 0.9 0.4 0.0 Lisa Thomas 7 7.0 2.0 3.0 1.3 0.6 Kelby Bannerman 6 4.8 2.7 0.3 0.2 0.5 Tamia Ugass 6 4.2 4.5 0.7 0.3 0.5 Ifunanya Nwachukwu 6 4.2 5.3 0.5 0.8 1.5 Zaire Harrell 6 2.8 2.0 0.5 1.2 0.0 Jocelyn Ewell 7 2.0 2.3 0.1 0.3 0.3

UMKC season stats

UMKC has just two wins (2-5) this season.

The Kangaroos have one home win this year (1-1), are 0-2 on the road and are 1-2 in neutral-site games.

UMKC's best win this season came against the Bradley Braves, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 315) in the RPI. UMKC secured the 73-66 win at home on November 6.

The Kangaroos have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on UMKC's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Kangaroos? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming UMKC games

Check out the Kangaroos in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Arkansas State H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Bellevue (NE) H 6:30 PM Sun, Dec 10 Western Illinois H 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Alabama A&M H 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Kansas Christian H 8:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on UMKC this season.

Check out the Kangaroos this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.