UMKC's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Kangaroos are currently 3-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, away versus the Lindenwood Lions.

Upcoming UMKC games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Lindenwood A 4:30 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Tabor H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Bowling Green A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 East Tennessee State A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Oral Roberts H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 St. Thomas A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Sacramento State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Portland State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 North Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 North Dakota H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Omaha A 1:05 PM
Thu, Jan 25 South Dakota State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Dakota H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Denver H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM

UMKC's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lindenwood Lions
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Hyland Performance Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top UMKC players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jamar Brown 9 12.9 5.6 1.3 1.2 0.1 44.2% (42-95) 32.5% (13-40)
Anderson Kopp 9 12.6 4.8 3.0 0.9 0.2 36.4% (36-99) 26.5% (13-49)
Cameron Faas 9 11.2 4.4 1.7 0.6 0.3 48.7% (38-78) 49.0% (24-49)
Allen David Mukeba Jr. 9 7.3 4.6 0.9 0.4 1.2 49.1% (28-57) 0.0% (0-3)
Khristion Courseault 9 6.9 1.8 2.1 0.1 0.1 43.9% (25-57) 33.3% (7-21)

