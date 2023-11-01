The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -3.5 225.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Of Oklahoma City's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 225.5 points 55 times.

Oklahoma City games had an average of 233.9 points last season, 8.4 more than the over/under for this game.

Oklahoma City compiled a 47-34-0 ATS record last year.

Oklahoma City finished with a 16-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 57.1% of those games).

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, the Thunder had a record of 10-5 (66.7%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Thunder's implied win probability is 60.8%.

Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder did a better job covering the spread on the road (24-17-0) than they did in home games (23-17-0) last season.

The Thunder went over the over/under in 26 of 41 home games (63.4%) last year, compared to 19 of 41 road games (46.3%).

Last season the Thunder scored 117.5 points per game, five more than the 112.5 the Pelicans conceded.

When Oklahoma City scored more than 112.5 points, it was 35-17 versus the spread and 31-22 overall.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Pelicans 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 114.4 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 35-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 26-8 31-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 27-7 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 29-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-17 28-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 37-16

