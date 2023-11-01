Thunder vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-3.5
|225.5
Thunder Betting Records & Stats
- Of Oklahoma City's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 225.5 points 55 times.
- Oklahoma City games had an average of 233.9 points last season, 8.4 more than the over/under for this game.
- Oklahoma City compiled a 47-34-0 ATS record last year.
- Oklahoma City finished with a 16-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 57.1% of those games).
- In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, the Thunder had a record of 10-5 (66.7%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Thunder's implied win probability is 60.8%.
Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info
Additional Thunder Insights & Trends
- The Thunder did a better job covering the spread on the road (24-17-0) than they did in home games (23-17-0) last season.
- The Thunder went over the over/under in 26 of 41 home games (63.4%) last year, compared to 19 of 41 road games (46.3%).
- Last season the Thunder scored 117.5 points per game, five more than the 112.5 the Pelicans conceded.
- When Oklahoma City scored more than 112.5 points, it was 35-17 versus the spread and 31-22 overall.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Point Insights (Last Season)
|Thunder
|Pelicans
|117.5
|114.4
|5
|15
|35-17
|26-8
|31-22
|27-7
|116.4
|112.5
|19
|8
|29-8
|36-17
|28-9
|37-16
