The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -3.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Of Oklahoma City's 82 games last season, they went over this contest's total of 225.5 points 55 times.
  • Oklahoma City games had an average of 233.9 points last season, 8.4 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Oklahoma City compiled a 47-34-0 ATS record last year.
  • Oklahoma City finished with a 16-12 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 57.1% of those games).
  • In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, the Thunder had a record of 10-5 (66.7%).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Thunder's implied win probability is 60.8%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • The Thunder did a better job covering the spread on the road (24-17-0) than they did in home games (23-17-0) last season.
  • The Thunder went over the over/under in 26 of 41 home games (63.4%) last year, compared to 19 of 41 road games (46.3%).
  • Last season the Thunder scored 117.5 points per game, five more than the 112.5 the Pelicans conceded.
  • When Oklahoma City scored more than 112.5 points, it was 35-17 versus the spread and 31-22 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs. Pelicans Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Pelicans
117.5
Points Scored (PG)
 114.4
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
35-17
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 26-8
31-22
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 27-7
116.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
29-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-17
28-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 37-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.