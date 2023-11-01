Thunder vs. Pelicans November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Paycom Center, play the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, BSOK, BSNO
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 31.4 points last year, plus 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Josh Giddey posted 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He made 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.
- Luguentz Dort posted 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per contest.
- Isaiah Joe recorded 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum's numbers last season were 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.
- Jonas Valanciunas averaged 14.1 points, 1.8 assists and 10.2 boards.
- Brandon Ingram recorded 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor.
- Zion Williamson recorded 26 points, 4.6 assists and 7 rebounds.
Thunder vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Pelicans
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|114.4
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|48%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
