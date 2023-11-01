The New Orleans Pelicans (2-1), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Paycom Center, go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO

ESPN, BSOK, and BSNO Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Pelicans Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-3.5) 225.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Thunder vs Pelicans Additional Info

Thunder vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Thunder's +89 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) while allowing 116.4 per outing (19th in league).

The Pelicans' +155 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 114.4 points per game (15th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The teams combined to score 231.9 points per game last season, 6.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 228.9 combined points per game last year, 3.4 more than the total for this matchup.

Oklahoma City won 47 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 34 times.

New Orleans put together a 40-42-0 record against the spread last year.

Thunder and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2500 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

