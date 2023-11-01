A matchup at the Indiana State Sycamores is on deck for the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks women (2-6), on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Southeast Missouri State's next matchup information

Opponent: Indiana State Sycamores

Indiana State Sycamores Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Hulman Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Southeast Missouri State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Southeast Missouri State players

Shop for Southeast Missouri State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaliyah Green 8 14.3 4.6 1.8 1.3 0.1 37.1% (36-97) 31.4% (11-35) Alecia Doyle 8 13.5 1.6 1.5 0.8 0.0 44.7% (42-94) 40.0% (8-20) Daejah Richmond 8 8.6 3.8 3.4 1.4 0.3 47.3% (26-55) 33.3% (2-6) Indiya Bowen 8 7.8 1.6 1.1 1.3 0.0 34.5% (20-58) 46.2% (12-26) Amiyah Buchanan 8 6.0 4.8 0.4 0.6 0.9 42.2% (19-45) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.