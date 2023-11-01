Currently 3-6, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks' next game is at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Southeast Missouri State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Southeast Missouri State's next matchup information

Opponent: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Southeast Missouri State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Southeast Missouri State players

Shop for Southeast Missouri State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Adam Larson 9 11.3 3.2 0.7 0.1 0.4 47.7% (31-65) 42.9% (21-49) Rob Martin 9 9.2 2.6 3.6 0.6 0.0 36.0% (31-86) 40.7% (11-27) Aquan Smart 9 8.3 3.0 2.7 0.7 0.1 31.2% (24-77) 22.6% (7-31) Braxton Stacker 9 6.7 3.1 0.9 0.9 0.4 34.9% (22-63) 17.6% (3-17) TJ Biel 9 5.6 3.1 0.6 0.6 0.3 47.2% (17-36) 26.7% (4-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.