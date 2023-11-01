It's not enough to simply be a fan of Southeast Missouri State. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Redhawks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Adam Larson 6 11.0 3.0 0.3 0.0 0.7 Rob Martin 6 7.3 2.0 3.7 0.7 0.0 Josh Earley 6 7.2 3.7 0.0 1.0 0.2 Braxton Stacker 6 7.0 2.7 0.5 0.8 0.5 Aquan Smart 6 5.5 2.5 1.8 0.5 0.2 TJ Biel 6 5.2 2.8 0.7 0.2 0.3 BJ Ward 5 5.8 2.2 3.8 1.6 0.2 Evan Eursher 6 4.3 2.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 Gavyn Elkamil 6 3.7 2.2 0.7 0.2 0.0 David Idada 6 2.8 4.5 0.2 0.3 1.0

Southeast Missouri State has just one win (1-5) this season.

The Redhawks have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Southeast Missouri State's best win this season came against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 360) in the RPI. Southeast Missouri State took home the 70-68 win at home on November 20.

The Redhawks have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Southeast Missouri State has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UMKC A 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Missouri Baptist H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Harris-Stowe H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Lindsey Wilson H 4:00 PM

