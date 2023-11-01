For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Blais has zero points on the power play.

Blais' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

