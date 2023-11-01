Buy Tickets for Saint Louis Billikens Women's Basketball Games
Saint Louis' 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Billikens are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the Southern Illinois Salukis.
If you're looking to go to see the Saint Louis Billikens in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Saint Louis games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Saint Louis' next matchup information
- Opponent: Southern Illinois Salukis
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Banterra Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Saint Louis' next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Saint Louis players
Shop for Saint Louis gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kyla McMakin
|10
|17.1
|2.4
|1.8
|0.8
|0.1
|41.7% (60-144)
|36.8% (14-38)
|Peyton Kennedy
|10
|15.2
|5.3
|0.8
|1.7
|0.3
|49.2% (60-122)
|37.8% (14-37)
|Brooklyn Gray
|10
|10.9
|2.4
|1.5
|0.4
|0.3
|44.7% (34-76)
|20.0% (3-15)
|Camree Clegg
|10
|7.1
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|0.0
|33.9% (21-62)
|28.2% (11-39)
|Kennedy Calhoun
|10
|6.2
|2.6
|4.2
|2.1
|0.1
|50.0% (25-50)
|18.2% (2-11)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.