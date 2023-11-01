With a record of 5-5, the Saint Louis Billikens' next matchup is at home versus the Hofstra Pride, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Saint Louis games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Hofstra H 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Louisiana Tech H 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 NC State A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Loyola Chicago H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 George Mason A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Dayton A 8:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 VCU A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Davidson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UMass H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Loyola Chicago A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Fordham H 2:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 La Salle A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 12:30 PM
Fri, Feb 16 VCU H 7:00 PM

Saint Louis' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Hofstra Pride
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Chaifetz Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Saint Louis players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Gibson Jimerson 10 15.8 3.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 40.9% (45-110) 37.5% (21-56)
Terrence Hargrove Jr. 10 13.7 6.4 1.1 0.8 0.8 46.5% (46-99) 33.3% (11-33)
Tim Dalger 10 10.8 4.7 0.5 1.1 0.2 39.3% (33-84) 22.2% (4-18)
Sincere Parker 4 17.3 5.5 0.8 0.8 0.8 49.2% (29-59) 37.5% (6-16)
Kellen Thames 10 5.9 4.1 0.7 1.3 0.1 73.5% (25-34) 57.1% (4-7)

