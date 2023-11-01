If you're a huge fan of Saint Louis, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Billikens apparel. For additional info, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Saint Louis Billikens jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Saint Louis team leaders

Want to buy Terrence Hargrove Jr.'s jersey? Or another Saint Louis player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Gibson Jimerson 8 15.6 3.3 2.4 0.6 0.3 Terrence Hargrove Jr. 8 15.5 5.9 1.1 0.5 0.8 Tim Dalger 8 9.5 5.1 0.4 1.1 0.1 Sincere Parker 4 17.3 5.5 0.8 0.8 0.8 Michael Meadows 8 7.3 2.8 3.5 0.8 0.1 Larry Hughes Jr. 8 5.9 3.0 0.8 1.4 0.0 Kellen Thames 8 5.3 3.5 0.6 1.6 0.1 Cian Medley 8 3.6 1.4 2.5 1.0 0.0 Bruce Zhang 6 2.7 1.3 0.5 0.2 0.5 Djordje Curcic 5 2.6 0.0 0.4 0.2 0.0

Saint Louis season stats

This season, Saint Louis has won five games so far (5-3).

Saint Louis' signature victory of the season came against the Wyoming Cowboys, a top 100 team (No. 75), according to the RPI. Saint Louis secured the 79-69 neutral-site win on November 16.

This year, the Billikens have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Saint Louis' schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Billikens? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Saint Louis games

Check out the Billikens in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Southern Illinois A 3:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Drake A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Hofstra H 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Louisiana Tech H 8:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 NC State A 7:00 PM

Check out the Billikens this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.