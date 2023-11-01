On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Colorado Avalanche. Is Oskar Sundqvist going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Oskar Sundqvist score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Sundqvist stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Sundqvist scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

Sundqvist has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 13.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

