Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are 13-7 in the 2023-24 season, next match up against the Golden State Warriors at home on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Oklahoma City games

Oklahoma City's next matchup information

Opponent: Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Broadcast: BSOK, NBCS-BA

BSOK, NBCS-BA Favorite: Oklahoma City -2.5

Oklahoma City -2.5 Total: 236.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Oklahoma City players

Top Oklahoma City players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 19 30.1 5.6 6.3 2.6 0.9 54.7% (209-382) 36.5% (23-63) Chet Holmgren 20 16.9 7.9 2.6 1.0 2.4 51.9% (121-233) 37.6% (32-85) Jalen Williams 17 17.4 4.2 3.8 0.8 0.3 49.8% (109-219) 35.3% (18-51) Josh Giddey 20 11.8 5.7 4.3 0.8 0.5 42.0% (100-238) 31.9% (15-47) Isaiah Joe 20 10.3 2.5 1.2 0.8 0.3 44.9% (66-147) 45.3% (53-117)

