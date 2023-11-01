Missouri State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bears are currently 3-3) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Wichita State Shockers.

Upcoming Missouri State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Wichita State H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 BYU H 3:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Western Kentucky H 3:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Northern Iowa H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Valparaiso H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UIC H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Bradley A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Illinois State A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Evansville H 7:30 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Indiana State H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Belmont A 7:30 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Murray State A 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southern Illinois A 5:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 Belmont H 7:30 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Murray State H 3:00 PM

Missouri State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wichita State Shockers
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Great Southern Bank Arena

Top Missouri State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Indya Green 6 11.8 6.7 1.2 1.3 0.0 47.4% (27-57) 25.0% (2-8)
Lacy Stokes 6 10.0 2.8 4.0 1.8 0.0 30.4% (17-56) 31.8% (7-22)
Paige Rocca 6 9.2 2.2 1.7 1.2 0.2 31.5% (17-54) 36.4% (8-22)
Kennedy Taylor 6 8.2 6.2 1.0 0.2 1.7 42.2% (19-45) -
Angel Scott 6 7.7 1.7 1.2 0.8 0.0 40.0% (16-40) 34.5% (10-29)

