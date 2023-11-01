Missouri State's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Bears are currently 3-3) on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Wichita State Shockers.

Upcoming Missouri State games

Missouri State's next matchup information

Opponent: Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State Shockers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena

Top Missouri State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Indya Green 6 11.8 6.7 1.2 1.3 0.0 47.4% (27-57) 25.0% (2-8) Lacy Stokes 6 10.0 2.8 4.0 1.8 0.0 30.4% (17-56) 31.8% (7-22) Paige Rocca 6 9.2 2.2 1.7 1.2 0.2 31.5% (17-54) 36.4% (8-22) Kennedy Taylor 6 8.2 6.2 1.0 0.2 1.7 42.2% (19-45) - Angel Scott 6 7.7 1.7 1.2 0.8 0.0 40.0% (16-40) 34.5% (10-29)

