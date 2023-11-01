Buy Tickets for Missouri State Bears Basketball Games
On deck for the Missouri State Bears (6-3) is a matchup at home versus the Sam Houston Bearkats, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to catch the Missouri State Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Missouri State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Missouri State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Great Southern Bank Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Missouri State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Missouri State players
Shop for Missouri State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Donovan Clay
|9
|15.3
|6.8
|2.8
|0.9
|0.7
|46.4% (45-97)
|42.9% (12-28)
|Alston Mason
|7
|17.6
|4.1
|2.9
|0.4
|0.1
|48.9% (43-88)
|41.9% (18-43)
|Chance Moore
|8
|14.5
|5.6
|0.8
|0.4
|0.8
|45.2% (38-84)
|37.8% (17-45)
|Matthew Lee
|9
|12.2
|4.1
|5.0
|0.6
|0.1
|31.8% (27-85)
|30.4% (14-46)
|N.J. Benson
|9
|7.8
|7.8
|0.7
|0.2
|1.9
|65.1% (28-43)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.