On deck for the Missouri State Bears (6-3) is a matchup at home versus the Sam Houston Bearkats, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Missouri State games

Missouri State's next matchup information

Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats

Sam Houston Bearkats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Great Southern Bank Arena

Great Southern Bank Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Missouri State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Donovan Clay 9 15.3 6.8 2.8 0.9 0.7 46.4% (45-97) 42.9% (12-28) Alston Mason 7 17.6 4.1 2.9 0.4 0.1 48.9% (43-88) 41.9% (18-43) Chance Moore 8 14.5 5.6 0.8 0.4 0.8 45.2% (38-84) 37.8% (17-45) Matthew Lee 9 12.2 4.1 5.0 0.6 0.1 31.8% (27-85) 30.4% (14-46) N.J. Benson 9 7.8 7.8 0.7 0.2 1.9 65.1% (28-43) -

