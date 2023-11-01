The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Dort had seven points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-112 win versus the Pistons.

With prop bets available for Dort, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-128)

Over 10.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans gave up 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the league.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 41.8 boards per game.

Giving up an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 38 8 2 5 1 0 2 2/13/2023 24 6 3 1 0 0 1 12/23/2022 40 10 2 2 0 0 0 11/28/2022 32 14 3 5 2 0 2

