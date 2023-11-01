Currently 0-6, the Lindenwood (MO) Lions' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Eastern Michigan Eagles, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Lindenwood (MO) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Harris-Stowe H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Evansville A 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Minnesota A 4:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Southern Indiana H 1:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Western Illinois A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Southeast Missouri State A 6:15 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Tennessee State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 SIU-Edwardsville H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Eastern Illinois H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Little Rock A 12:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UT Martin A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Southeast Missouri State H 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Western Illinois H 6:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Tennessee State H 6:00 PM

Lindenwood (MO)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Eastern Michigan Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hyland Performance Arena

Top Lindenwood (MO) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ellie Brueggemann 6 15.2 2.8 1.2 1.5 0.5 43.2% (32-74) 42.2% (19-45)
Gracie Kelsey 6 6.0 4.0 0.2 0.5 0.7 35.1% (13-37) 0.0% (0-4)
Reagan Rapert 5 7.2 1.6 2.2 0.4 0.0 41.2% (14-34) 23.1% (3-13)
Mya Skoff 6 5.5 4.3 0.5 0.7 0.2 38.5% (10-26) 33.3% (2-6)
Justis Odom 6 5.5 2.5 0.2 0.3 0.3 29.0% (9-31) 0.0% (0-1)

