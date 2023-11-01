Lindenwood's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Lions are currently 3-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home versus the UMKC Kangaroos.

Upcoming Lindenwood games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UMKC H 4:30 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Avila H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 IUPUI A 12:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Missouri State A 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Rockford H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Southern Indiana H 3:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Western Illinois A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Southeast Missouri State A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Tennessee State A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 SIU-Edwardsville H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Eastern Illinois H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Little Rock A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UT Martin A 4:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Southeast Missouri State H 8:30 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Western Illinois H 8:30 PM

Lindenwood's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UMKC Kangaroos
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Hyland Performance Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Lindenwood players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Keenon Cole 8 16.5 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.6 40.6% (43-106) 26.5% (9-34)
Darius Beane 8 13.1 3.5 1.9 1.3 0.0 51.2% (43-84) 0.0% (0-4)
Jeremiah Talton 8 7.8 3.6 0.3 0.9 0.4 44.7% (21-47) 43.5% (10-23)
Keith Haymon 7 6.1 3.3 0.9 0.3 0.1 28.8% (15-52) 28.2% (11-39)
Jaylon McDaniel 7 5.6 3.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 43.8% (14-32) -

