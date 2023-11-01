Lindenwood's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Lions are currently 3-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home versus the UMKC Kangaroos.

Upcoming Lindenwood games

Lindenwood's next matchup information

Opponent: UMKC Kangaroos

UMKC Kangaroos Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Hyland Performance Arena

Hyland Performance Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Lindenwood players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Keenon Cole 8 16.5 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.6 40.6% (43-106) 26.5% (9-34) Darius Beane 8 13.1 3.5 1.9 1.3 0.0 51.2% (43-84) 0.0% (0-4) Jeremiah Talton 8 7.8 3.6 0.3 0.9 0.4 44.7% (21-47) 43.5% (10-23) Keith Haymon 7 6.1 3.3 0.9 0.3 0.1 28.8% (15-52) 28.2% (11-39) Jaylon McDaniel 7 5.6 3.0 0.4 0.3 0.7 43.8% (14-32) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.