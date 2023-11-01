The St. Louis Blues, Kasperi Kapanen among them, meet the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, at Ball Arena. There are prop bets for Kapanen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2

TNT, Max, and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues vs Avalanche Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

Kapanen has averaged 17:00 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In one of seven games this season, Kapanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Kapanen has tallied point in two of seven games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kapanen has an assist in one of seven games this season, and had multiple assists in that game.

Kapanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 27% chance of Kapanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 7 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.