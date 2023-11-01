Buy Tickets for Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Missouri Tigers is on deck for the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 5:15 PM ET.
Kansas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Missouri Tigers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
- Location: Allen Fieldhouse
- Broadcast: ESPN
Top Kansas players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Hunter Dickinson
|9
|20.1
|12.2
|2.0
|1.3
|1.4
|63.5% (73-115)
|57.9% (11-19)
|Kevin McCullar
|9
|19.2
|6.9
|5.1
|1.2
|0.8
|54.4% (62-114)
|39.4% (13-33)
|KJ Adams
|9
|12.4
|4.0
|2.9
|1.4
|0.8
|70.6% (48-68)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Johnny Furphy
|9
|6.3
|2.3
|0.3
|0.7
|0.1
|52.5% (21-40)
|40.0% (12-30)
|Dajuan Harris
|9
|5.9
|2.6
|7.0
|0.9
|0.4
|37.3% (19-51)
|47.4% (9-19)
