A matchup at home versus the Missouri Tigers is on deck for the Kansas Jayhawks (8-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 5:15 PM ET.

Upcoming Kansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Missouri H 5:15 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Indiana A 12:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Yale H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Wichita State N 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 TCU H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 UCF A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Oklahoma H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Oklahoma State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 West Virginia A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Cincinnati H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Iowa State A 1:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Oklahoma State H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Houston H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Kansas State A 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Baylor H 6:00 PM

Kansas' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Missouri Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET
  • Location: Allen Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN

Top Kansas players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Hunter Dickinson 9 20.1 12.2 2.0 1.3 1.4 63.5% (73-115) 57.9% (11-19)
Kevin McCullar 9 19.2 6.9 5.1 1.2 0.8 54.4% (62-114) 39.4% (13-33)
KJ Adams 9 12.4 4.0 2.9 1.4 0.8 70.6% (48-68) 0.0% (0-1)
Johnny Furphy 9 6.3 2.3 0.3 0.7 0.1 52.5% (21-40) 40.0% (12-30)
Dajuan Harris 9 5.9 2.6 7.0 0.9 0.4 37.3% (19-51) 47.4% (9-19)

