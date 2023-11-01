If you're a big fan of Kansas, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other Jayhawks apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.

Kansas team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Hunter Dickinson 7 21.7 12.7 2.1 1.6 1.1 Kevin McCullar 7 18.1 7.3 5.7 1.1 0.9 KJ Adams 7 10.9 3.4 2.6 1.1 0.7 Dajuan Harris 7 6.0 2.9 7.1 0.9 0.4 Johnny Furphy 7 5.9 2.6 0.4 0.6 0.0 Elmarko Jackson 7 5.7 1.1 3.7 1.0 0.3 Nicolas Timberlake 7 4.1 1.7 0.6 0.1 0.1 Parker Braun 7 3.7 2.7 0.9 0.4 1.1 Jamari McDowell 6 3.3 2.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 Michael Jankovich 2 5.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

Kansas season stats

Kansas has won six games so far this season (6-1).

On November 22, Kansas claimed its signature win of the season, a 69-60 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Top 25 teams, the Jayhawks have been victorious in two of three games (66.7% win percentage) this season.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Kansas has nine games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Kansas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 UConn H 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UMKC H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Missouri H 5:15 PM Sat, Dec 16 Indiana A 12:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Yale H 8:00 PM

